Doughty notched two assists, two PIM, a plus-3 rating, four hits and five blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Doughty snapped a five-game point drought with the pair of helpers. The five blocks were also a season high for the 34-year-old, who showed off his talents at both ends of the ice. The star blueliner is up to 17 points, 56 shots on net, 20 PIM, 43 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 30 appearances.