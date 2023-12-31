Doughty logged a power-play assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Doughty helped out on Kevin Fiala's opening tally in the first period. The assist was Doughty's fourth over the last four games, and it was also his first power-play point since Dec. 9. The defenseman has earned five of his 19 points this season with the man advantage -- he had over half of his production (27 of 52 points) on the power play in 2022-23. This year, he's added 59 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 50 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-14 rating, providing solid all-around coverage despite the lighter scoring pace.