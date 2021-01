Doughty posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Doughty had the secondary helper on a Dustin Brown goal in the second period. With three points in five games, Doughty's off to a solid start. He's added 13 blocked shots, 12 hits and eight shots on goal, as the 31-year-old continues to supply a steady stream of well-rounded production.