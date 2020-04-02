Kings' Drew Doughty: Produces steady year before hiatus
Doughty's 28 assists, should the remainder of the regular season get canceled, would be his lowest since 2014, the last time he didn't play 82 games worth of hockey.
Thirty-five points in 67 games is nothing to sneeze at for a defenseman; it's just not what we're used to seeing from Doughty. He's still a strong player, but it might be wise to temper expectations for him for a season or two, because the Kings don't have many options for him to set up.
