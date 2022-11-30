Doughty notched three assists (one on the power play), three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Doughty had two helpers in the first period and another on Mikey Anderson's goal to make it 8-8 in the third. The 32-year-old Doughty has five helpers over his last four contests. The defenseman is starting to pick up the pace on offense with a goal, 14 assists and 41 shots on net in 25 outings overall. He's added 35 hits, 32 blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and 16 PIM to provided a fairly well-rounded stat line that makes him useful in many fantasy formats.