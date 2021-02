Doughty accumulated two assists to complement another pair of blocked shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty actually saw a season low in ice time at 23:01 due to his two second-period penalties, but he clearly made the most of it when he was out there, asserting his presence on both ends of the ice. The 31-year-old blueliner is in vintage form with four goals and 11 assists through 16 contests.