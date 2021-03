Doughty scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and served two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Doughty scored at 3:21 of the first period to open the scoring. He also had a helper on Anze Kopitar's empty-netter in the third. Doughty has seven goals, 17 helpers, 48 shots on net, 42 hits, 41 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 28 contests. He's collected 15 points with the man advantage, exceeding his power-play production from 67 games last year.