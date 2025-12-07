Doughty notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Doughty's second game back from missing seven due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old defenseman has immediately retaken his top-pairing spot and should continue to see significant minutes as long as he can stay healthy. He's up to two goals, eight assists, 26 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-10 rating through 21 appearances.