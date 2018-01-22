Kings' Drew Doughty: Puts an end to mini-slump
Doughty ended a five-game pointless drought Sunday against the Rangers, dishing out two assists in a 4-2 victory.
It was easily the longest slump of the season for Doughty, who is putting together an exceptional season on the Los Angeles blueline. Doughty is sitting at 32 points (seven goals) in 47 games and is sporting a fantastic plus-17 rating. He skated 28:21 in Sunday's victory and continues to log monstrous minutes for the Kings. There aren't many rearguards who provide better all-around fantasy value than Doughty.
