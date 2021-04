Doughty scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and doled out two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Doughty got the Kings on the board with his tally at 16:07 of the first period, but they were never able to catch up after the Coyotes started hot. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, 28 points, 70 shots, 56 blocks and 55 hits through 37 contests. Sixteen of his points have come with the man advantage.