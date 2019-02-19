Kings' Drew Doughty: Racking up assists
Doughty snagged an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Monday.
Doughty has five assists in his last seven appearances, as well as 15 shots on goal and 13 hits. He's taken a step back from the 60 points he recorded last season, but the real drag on his fantasy value has been his minus-22 rating, a product of being on a Kings squad entering a rebuild. While a trade would likely boost his value, he signed an eight-year, $88 million extension last June, so he's probably not leaving L.A.
