Kings' Drew Doughty: Racks up three assists in victory

Doughty dished out three assists in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.

Doughty is now riding a four-game point streak and is up to 51 points (nine goals) in 71 games on the season. The 28-year-old continues to log heavy minutes in all situations and is producing offense consistently. The workhorse blueliner is a fantasy gem with his plus-19 rating, 50 PIM and quality power-play production.