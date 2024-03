Doughty logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Doughty had gone three games without a point entering Wednesday. Prior to that short slump, he opened March with a helper in five of six contests. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to provide solid all-around production with 44 points, 118 shots on net, 125 blocked shots, 89 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 69 appearances in a top-pairing role.