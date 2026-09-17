Doughty was named the Kings' 15th captain in franchise history Wednesday.

Doughty is in the homestretch of his career, but he will get a little time as the captain following Anze Kopitar's retirement. Doughty should still see top-four minutes in 2026-27. He has been limited to 40 points over 102 regular-season games in the last two years combined following a pair of 50-point campaigns before that. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2027, and while negotiations aren't expected during the year, Doughty and the Kings are expected to get a new deal done before he ever gets to the market.