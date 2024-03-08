Doughty posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

It was a rare game where Doughty didn't lead the Kings in ice time -- both Matt Roy and Vladislav Gavrikov played more. The 34-year-old Doughty is no stranger to a heavy workload, and it's been going well for him with 12 points over his last 11 contests. For the season, the defenseman has 39 points, 108 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 83 hits and a plus-11 rating over 62 appearances in a top-pairing role.