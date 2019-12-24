Kings' Drew Doughty: Records helper with man advantage
Doughty notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Doughty set up the Kings' only goal of the game, scored by Alex Iafallo. In December, Doughty has a goal and seven helpers in 12 contests. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points (10 on the power play), 88 shots, 79 hits and 58 blocked shots in 39 appearances this season.
