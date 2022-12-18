Doughty logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Doughty set up Phillip Danault's first-period marker. Over the last nine games, Doughty has racked up seven assists, four of which have come on the power play. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to provide plenty of production all around for fantasy managers. He has 19 points (nine on the power play), 58 shots on net, 49 hits, 49 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 33 appearances this season.