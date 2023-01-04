Doughty logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Doughty set up an Anze Kopitar tally in the second period. This was Doughty's second assist in as many contests since he snapped a four-game point drought. The 33-year-old is up to two tallies, 20 helpers, 75 shots on net, 58 hits, 61 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 40 outings. He had 31 points in 39 games last season, but Doughty's pace this year is much more in line with the level he's expected to play at.