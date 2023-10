Doughty notched an assist, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty has put up decent offense with a goal and two helpers through six contests, but he hasn't erupted for a big game yet. The defenseman set up Blake Lizotte's game-winning goal in the second period. Doughty has added 12 hits, nine shots on net, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating while continuing to be a workhorse on the blue line.