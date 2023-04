Doughty logged an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Doughty has had his hands full defensively against the Oilers' superstars, so he hasn't been much of a factor on offense. The defenseman has two assists, six shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through five playoff contests so far.