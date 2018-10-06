Kings' Drew Doughty: Returns to contest

Doughty (foot) returned to the ice against the Sharks on Friday after a brief injury scare, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Crisis averted. It appeared that Doughty was in a lot of pain after Sharks forward Timo Meier caught him on the ankle with his stick in the second period, but Doughty returned for power-play action after a brief trip to the locker room.

More News
Our Latest Stories