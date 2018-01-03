Kings' Drew Doughty: Returns to game

Doughty passed the league's concussion protocol and returned to Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The Oilers' Patrick Maroon was handed a five-minute major for the hit that injured Doughty, and the Kings capitalized by scoring three times with the man advantage. With Doughty back in the game, he'll return to his normal spot on the top defensive rotation and power-play unit.