Doughty scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 7-6 win over St. Louis.

Doughty's tally came on a third-period power play, ripping a shot past a screened Jordan Binnington to give Los Angeles a 7-5 lead. The goal would stand as the game-winner after St. Louis scored later in the frame to cut the lead to 7-6. Doughty now has goals in three straight contests, tallying five points in that span. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to eight goals, five of which have come in his last six games, and 48 points in 72 contests this season.