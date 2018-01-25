Kings' Drew Doughty: Scores fifth point of the week
Doughty notched a pair of helpers in the Kings' 2-1 overtime win over Calgary on Wednesday.
So much for that mini-slump. Doughty has now scored in three straight games for the Kings and has five assists in that stretch. He's been fairly consistent at scoring and is on the ice for nearly half the game most nights, making him one of the best defensive options there is.
