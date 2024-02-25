Doughty picked up a goal and one assist in a 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Doughty produced both of his points on the power play, including a game-tying goal in the second period that eventually put the game into a shootout. It was another work horse effort for him as he was on the ice for a whopping 27:34. Over his past eight games in February Doughty has produced six points, including two goals and four assists. His recent form and the Kings' strong play make him a valuable defenseman with the potential for continued point production.