Doughty scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Doughty tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period marker, but Nick Schmaltz quickly put the Coyotes ahead again. Four of Doughty's six goals this season have come with the man advantage. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 18 points (11 on the power play), 38 shots on net, 33 blocks and 29 hits through 21 games.