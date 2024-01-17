Doughty scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

The 34-year old work horse led all skaters with a colossal 25:59 TOI. He was able to score a power-play goal 1:31 into the second period on a signature slap shot that beat Jake Oettinger cleanly and cut the Stars lead to 2-1. It wasn't enough as Dallas scored three consecutive goals in the third period in dominating fashion. The Kings look to put this loss behind them when they face the Flyers on the road this Thursday.