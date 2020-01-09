Doughty had three shots on goal and took a minor penalty during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Doughty has 26 points across 45 games this season, although, he's not scored a goal in 14 games and is without a point in three straight contests, so it's safe to say he's in a bit of a funk. Fortunately, Doughty's style of play allows him to contribute in other ways while points continue to be hard to come by; the veteran has piled up 85 hits and 65 blocked shots in 2019-20. It may not feel like it, because of how poorly the Kings have played this season, but Doughty's per-game point average (0.58) is the fourth highest of his career.