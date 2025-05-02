Doughty logged an assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Doughty put up four points, 10 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over six playoff appearances. The 35-year-old defenseman's 2024-25 campaign was derailed by a broken ankle sustained in the preseason, which limited him to a total of 36 appearances between the regular season and playoffs. He was never really 100 percent this season and still did better than a point every other game, so an offseason of rest and recovery should benefit Doughty heading into 2025-26.