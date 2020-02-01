Doughty (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doughty returned to practice Saturday but hasn't made the necessary strides to suit up against the cross-town rival. The 30-year-old hasn't missed a game since the 2013-14 season, and now he'll miss his third straight contest. Joakim Ryan has been playing on the top pairing in Doughty's place.