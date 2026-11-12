Doughty (lower body) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Islanders.

Doughty suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Predators, and he didn't practice Wednesday. However, he skated on the first defensive pairing during Thursday's morning skate and is slated to suit up against the Islanders. Across his 15 appearances to begin the regular season, the 36-year-old has recorded a goal, seven assists, 21 blocked shots, 20 hits and 16 PIM while averaging 21:29 of ice time.