Kings' Drew Doughty: Set to play Thursday

Doughty (upper body) is slated to dress for Thursday's matchup with Columbus. Coach Willie Desjardins told reporters the blueliner looks "good to go," Zac Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Doughty's availability will be a big boost for a blue line that is already going to be without Dion Phaneuf (upper body) or Alec Martinez (upper body). The 28-year-old Doughty has already cracked the 30-min mark once this season and could conceivably do so again Thursday with the defensive options limited.