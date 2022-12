Doughty logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Doughty set up the second of Anze Kopitar's goals in the game, which stood as the game-winning tally. Over his last five games, Doughty has picked up six helpers, getting back to a high-end level of production. The 32-year-old blueliner has a goal, 15 assists, 43 shots, 37 hits, 33 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 26 contests overall.