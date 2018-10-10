Kings' Drew Doughty: Sets up Kovalchuk's first tally
Doughty dished out one helper and four hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.
Doughty found Ilya Kovalchuk streaking toward the net and fed him a cross-ice pass that Kovalchuk tipped in for his first goal as a King. It was Doughty's first point of the campaign, but he does have seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through three games.
