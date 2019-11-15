Kings' Drew Doughty: Sets up overtime winner
Doughty posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Doughty picked a good time for his helper, setting up Alex Iafallo for the game-winning goal 23 seconds into overtime. Doughty has 11 points, 48 shots on goal, 47 hits and 40 blocked shots in 19 contests this season, providing strong multi-category production.
