Doughty scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Doughty opened the scoring in the first period and later assisted on goals by Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala, who scored on the power play in the third. The second helper was Doughty's 500th NHL assist. The 34-year-old defenseman struggled early in February but closed out the month with 10 points over his last eight games, including three multi-point efforts.