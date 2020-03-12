Doughty posted an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Doughty has helpers in three straight games, and five assists in his last five outings. He's at 35 points, 141 shots, 106 hits and 36 PIM through 67 contests overall. It's likely to end as a down year offensively for Doughty, but his all-around production is serviceable to fantasy owners.