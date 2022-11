Doughty recorded a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Doughty helped out on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the first period. The assist snapped a three-game slump for Doughty, his longest dry spell of the season so far. The defenseman has a goal, 10 helpers, five power-play points, 38 shots on net, 30 hits, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 22 contests.