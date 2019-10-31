Doughty registered two assists -- one on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Doughty had secondary helpers on Adrian Kempe's power-play goal and the latter of Jeff Carter's two scores in the contest. For the year, the 29-year-old defenseman has nine points, 32 hits, 28 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal in 13 games.