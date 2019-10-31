Kings' Drew Doughty: Slings pair of helpers
Doughty registered two assists -- one on the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.
Doughty had secondary helpers on Adrian Kempe's power-play goal and the latter of Jeff Carter's two scores in the contest. For the year, the 29-year-old defenseman has nine points, 32 hits, 28 blocked shots and 30 shots on goal in 13 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.