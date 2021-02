Doughty posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Compared to his usual work, Thursday's was a quiet statistical game for Doughty. The blueliner set up Jeff Carter's first-period tally. Doughty is at 13 points, 25 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 17 hits through 15 contests this year. He can still post big performances, so expect the 31-year-old to be a bit more involved in Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes.