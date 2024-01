Doughty produced a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Doughty helped out on Kevin Fiala's goal in the second period. This was Doughty's fifth point over the last six games as he continues to provide solid offense even though the Kings have scored just 11 goals in that span. The defenseman is up to 26 points (11 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 61 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 46 outings overall.