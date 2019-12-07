Doughty recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Doughty had been unusually cold on offense, going without a point in six straight games. He had only 11 shots, six blocks and seven hits over that span. For the year, the blueliner has 18 points, 68 shots, 62 hits and 49 blocked with a minus-8 rating in 30 appearances. Fantasy owners will hope for a little more all-around production from Doughty going forward.