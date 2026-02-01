Doughty recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Doughty snapped a 14-game point drought with the helper on Quinton Byfield's overtime tally. The 36-year-old Doughty went minus-13 with 23 shots on net, 10 hits, eight blocked shots and 14 PIM in that span. He's shown some age-related regression this season with just 14 points over 45 appearances, and he's also taken a step back in physicality with 24 hits, 49 blocks and 28 PIM. Still, he's playing a large role on the top pairing, so there is some potential.