Doughty scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Doughty has three goals over his last two games, and they've all been important for the Kings to pick up three standings points in that span. The defenseman's goal with 1:03 left in regulation Saturday forced overtime. He's up to four tallies, two assists, 15 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through eight outings this season in his usual top-pairing role.