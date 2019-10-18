Kings' Drew Doughty: Strong in return

Doughty (head) fired four shots on goal, dished three hits and blocked three shots in a 3-0 loss to the Sabres.

Basically, Doughty did everything but score in his 24:30 of ice time. He exited Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes after a head-first collision into the boards, but he didn't miss time. Doughty has five points, 22 hits and 17 blocked shots through seven games while averaging 23:54 per game.