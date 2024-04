Doughty logged an assist and five hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Doughty has been limited to four assists over his last nine outings. The 34-year-old defenseman is as steady as ever on the Kings' top pairing, racking up 46 points (18 on the power play) through 74 contests. He's added 121 shots on net, 100 hits, 132 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-15 rating to offer a balanced stat line for fantasy managers.