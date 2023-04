Doughty notched a power-play assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Doughty had a helped in three of the last four games, but his offense wasn't a difference maker in the series. The 33-year-old defenseman added six shots on net, 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over six playoff appearances. He'll reprise his role as the Kings' top all-situations defenseman in 2023-24.