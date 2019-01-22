Kings' Drew Doughty: Tacks on goal
Doughty lit the lamp and logged 28:36 TOI in Monday's win over the Blues.
Doughty went seven straight games without a goal heading into this contest, but he broke that on the power play off a one-timer from Anze Kopitar. The veteran blueliner now has five goals and 28 points in 50 games, and he continues to manage 26:42 along with substantial power-play minutes.
