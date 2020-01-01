Doughty produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Doughty had the secondary helper on a Tyler Toffoli goal at 8:45 of the first period. The 30-year-old blueliner finished December with a goal, eight assists, and 36 shots on goal in 15 games. He's up to 26 points (11 on the power play), 96 shots, 81 hits and 62 blocked shots through 42 contests this season.