Kings' Drew Doughty: Takes four shots on goal
Doughty set up a goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
The assist is nice for his fantasy owners, but the long-term good news is that Doughty actually shot the puck Tuesday. After averaging just over one shot per game in the Kings' first seven contests, Doughty took four attempts at the net against Dallas. He didn't cash in on any, but the important thing is that he took his chances when they came. That's what he'll need to do in order to produce the goals that his owners expected when they drafted him high, and Tuesday was a very encouraging sign.
More News
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Dials up two power-play helpers•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Sets up Kovalchuk's first tally•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Returns to contest•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Leaves Friday's contest•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Lights lamp in preseason contest•
-
Kings' Drew Doughty: Agrees to eight-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.