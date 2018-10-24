Kings' Drew Doughty: Takes four shots on goal

Doughty set up a goal in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

The assist is nice for his fantasy owners, but the long-term good news is that Doughty actually shot the puck Tuesday. After averaging just over one shot per game in the Kings' first seven contests, Doughty took four attempts at the net against Dallas. He didn't cash in on any, but the important thing is that he took his chances when they came. That's what he'll need to do in order to produce the goals that his owners expected when they drafted him high, and Tuesday was a very encouraging sign.